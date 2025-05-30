Left Menu

BSF's Triumph: The Collapse of Pakistan's Border Surveillance

During Operation Sindoor, the BSF destroyed 118 Pakistani posts, dismantling their surveillance system. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the BSF for their remarkable achievement in responding to Pakistani aggression. The operation significantly weakened Pakistan's communication capabilities, earning admiration for BSF's strategic precision and sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:57 IST
BSF's Triumph: The Collapse of Pakistan's Border Surveillance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) delivered a decisive blow to Pakistani defenses, demolishing over 118 forward posts during Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed on Friday.

On his visit to the Jammu region, Shah commended the BSF's strategic response to recent cross-border aggression. The operation, spanning four challenging days, resulted in the destruction of key surveillance systems, crippling Pakistan's intelligence capabilities for years to come.

Praising the unwavering dedication of the BSF, Shah highlighted their role as India's frontline defenders. Despite adverse weather, he visited Poonch to personally acknowledge the troopers' sacrifices, marking Operation Sindoor as a testament to the BSF's enduring valor and national pride.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025