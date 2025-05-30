BSF's Triumph: The Collapse of Pakistan's Border Surveillance
During Operation Sindoor, the BSF destroyed 118 Pakistani posts, dismantling their surveillance system. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the BSF for their remarkable achievement in responding to Pakistani aggression. The operation significantly weakened Pakistan's communication capabilities, earning admiration for BSF's strategic precision and sacrifice.
The Border Security Force (BSF) delivered a decisive blow to Pakistani defenses, demolishing over 118 forward posts during Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed on Friday.
On his visit to the Jammu region, Shah commended the BSF's strategic response to recent cross-border aggression. The operation, spanning four challenging days, resulted in the destruction of key surveillance systems, crippling Pakistan's intelligence capabilities for years to come.
Praising the unwavering dedication of the BSF, Shah highlighted their role as India's frontline defenders. Despite adverse weather, he visited Poonch to personally acknowledge the troopers' sacrifices, marking Operation Sindoor as a testament to the BSF's enduring valor and national pride.
