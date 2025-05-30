Left Menu

Tragic End for Mobile Phone Dealer Amid Land Dispute

In Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, Ajit Shah, a 35-year-old mobile phone dealer, allegedly committed suicide due to financial stress linked to a land purchase. The seller reportedly demanded more money despite full payment. Shah's family found him dead and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:12 IST
  • India

A 35-year-old mobile phone dealer from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district allegedly died by suicide due to financial tensions linked to a land purchase.

The dealer, Ajit Shah, lived in Salempur town with his family. He reportedly faced pressure for additional payments from the land seller despite already paying lakhs of rupees.

He was found hanging by his wife and was declared dead at the community health centre. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

