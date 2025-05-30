Tragic End for Mobile Phone Dealer Amid Land Dispute

A 35-year-old mobile phone dealer from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district allegedly died by suicide due to financial tensions linked to a land purchase.

The dealer, Ajit Shah, lived in Salempur town with his family. He reportedly faced pressure for additional payments from the land seller despite already paying lakhs of rupees.

He was found hanging by his wife and was declared dead at the community health centre. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

