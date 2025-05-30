The current global news highlights key political maneuvers and humanitarian concerns. France, under President Emmanuel Macron, may take a tougher stance against Israel if aid to Gaza continues being blocked. Macron emphasized the impact of the blockade while reaffirming France's commitment to a two-state resolution.

Meanwhile, under U.S. influence, Liechtenstein considers strict measures on Russian-linked trusts left unmanaged under American pressure. This move aligns with Western efforts to hold Moscow accountable.

Diplomatic discussions are anticipated between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul for ceasefire deliberations amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting the role of the U.S. in mediating peace talks.

