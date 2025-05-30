Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Drama Unfolds in Manhattan Amidst Global Trade Tensions

A series of high-stakes domestic cases are making waves in the U.S., including a shocking Bitcoin theft attempt in Manhattan and escalating global trade tensions due to President Trump's tariffs. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's exit from the Trump administration raises questions on the future of several government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cryptocurrency kidnapping incident has rocked Manhattan as a 37-year-old investor was charged with attempting to steal a partner's Bitcoin by heinous means, including electric shocks and stairs threats.

Amid global tensions, President Donald Trump's aggressive trade tariffs are causing profound uncertainty in markets. A court battle over these tariffs raises stakes as the holiday season approaches.

Elon Musk's departure from the Trump administration caps a turbulent tenure, potentially affecting the Department of Government Efficiency's cost-cutting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

