Latur Sub Inspector Faces Bribery Charges: ACB Steps In
A sub inspector in Maharashtra's Latur district has been charged with soliciting a bribe. Despite multiple trap attempts, the officer allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 to influence a bail report. An official from the Anti Corruption Bureau confirmed that a case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a sub inspector posted in Maharashtra's Latur district has been accused of bribery, according to a senior official from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday.
The police sub inspector, stationed at the MIDC police station, reportedly solicited a bribe of Rs 25,000 to issue a favorable report in relation to a bail plea, stated ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police, Santosh Barge.
Despite several attempts to catch the officer in the act, a complaint received on May 15 led to further investigation and a subsequent case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, after traps set on multiple days in May yielded no success.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Questions NIA on Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea
Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on bail plea by Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case.
Maharashtra Pushes for Enhanced Dam Desilting Policy
Maharashtra Police Rescue: 31 Bulls Saved from Illegal Transport
Delhi High Court Reviews MP Rashid's Bail Plea in Terror Funding Case