Latur Sub Inspector Faces Bribery Charges: ACB Steps In

In a significant development, a sub inspector posted in Maharashtra's Latur district has been accused of bribery, according to a senior official from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday.

The police sub inspector, stationed at the MIDC police station, reportedly solicited a bribe of Rs 25,000 to issue a favorable report in relation to a bail plea, stated ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police, Santosh Barge.

Despite several attempts to catch the officer in the act, a complaint received on May 15 led to further investigation and a subsequent case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, after traps set on multiple days in May yielded no success.