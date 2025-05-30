Mystery Balloon Sparks Security Concerns in Himachal Pradesh
A suspicious balloon with Pakistani symbols was discovered in a Himachal Pradesh village, sparking security concerns. A local woman spotted it and informed authorities. Police have taken custody of the balloon, and investigations are ongoing to uncover its origin and purpose.
A suspicious balloon marked with Pakistani symbols and the acronym 'PIA' was discovered in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, according to local police sources.
The balloon was initially spotted by a resident named Sheetal near the Chattri Mata Temple in the Suliali panchayat. Noticing the unusual object, she promptly alerted her father, who notified the village head and the police.
Authorities, including DSP Vishal Verma, have confirmed the recovery of the balloon and are conducting investigations to ascertain its origin and the reason it was found in the area. Local resident Pritam also reported sighting the balloon in a nearby stream.
