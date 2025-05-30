Impersonation Scandal: Susie Wiles' Contacts Compromised

Investigators are looking into a cybersecurity breach involving Susie Wiles, chief of staff to President Donald Trump. Elected officials, business executives, and other prominent figures have been targeted with deceptive communications from someone posing as Wiles.

The White House asserts that it is taking the matter seriously, although an official briefed on the issue spoke under anonymity to confirm the ongoing investigation. The FBI has yet to release a statement regarding the breach.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some recipients experienced phone calls and text messages that seemed to echo Wiles' voice or mannerisms, suggesting potential use of AI to simulate her communications. Concerns over the breach underscore the persistent cybersecurity challenges facing the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)