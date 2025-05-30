Left Menu

Impersonation Scandal: Susie Wiles' Contacts Compromised

A cybersecurity breach targeting Susie Wiles, President Trump's chief of staff, is under investigation. Elected officials and business executives received deceptive messages from someone impersonating Wiles. The breach follows a history of security issues surrounding Trump's team, highlighting ongoing digital vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:19 IST
Impersonation Scandal: Susie Wiles' Contacts Compromised
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Investigators are looking into a cybersecurity breach involving Susie Wiles, chief of staff to President Donald Trump. Elected officials, business executives, and other prominent figures have been targeted with deceptive communications from someone posing as Wiles.

The White House asserts that it is taking the matter seriously, although an official briefed on the issue spoke under anonymity to confirm the ongoing investigation. The FBI has yet to release a statement regarding the breach.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some recipients experienced phone calls and text messages that seemed to echo Wiles' voice or mannerisms, suggesting potential use of AI to simulate her communications. Concerns over the breach underscore the persistent cybersecurity challenges facing the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025