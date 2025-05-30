Revolutionizing India’s Address System: The Launch of DHRUVA

The postal department unveiled an innovative policy document, Digital Hub for Reference and Unique Virtual Address (DHRUVA), on Friday. This framework aims to create a national Digital Address DPI, focusing on a standardized, interoperable, and geo-coded system to facilitate secure and seamless sharing of address data.

Central to DHRUVA's vision is 'Address-as-a-Service' (AaaS), a suite of services to manage address data that enhances interactions between users, government bodies, and the private sector. This initiative positions address management as a crucial public infrastructure, promoting efficient governance and user experience.

By fostering collaboration among stakeholders, DHRUVA seeks to drive innovation in governance, e-commerce, and other sectors through broad adoption. The launch of Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN) as part of this initiative marks a pivotal step, enhancing public service delivery and logistics via a freely accessible system.

