Arrest in Chhattisgarh: Nine Nabbed in Alleged Forced Conversion Case

Police in Chhattisgarh's Durg district arrested nine people, including five women, for allegedly attempting to convert a family to Christianity. The incident, at Madhu Tandi's residence, was reported by a local. Charges include deliberately outraging religious feelings and violating the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Chhattisgarh's Durg district, nine individuals, among them five women, have been arrested for allegedly trying to convert a family to Christianity, according to local police reports on Friday.

Identified suspects include pastor Mamta Kumari Dixit, Sapan Deep, her son Shubham, Rajesh Patel and his wife Madhu Tandi, Neeta Baghel, her daughter Devanti, Bini Tandi, and Ribeiro Willaims. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday night at Madhu Tandi's residence near the Raipur-Durg check-post.

Police registered a case following a local resident's complaint, invoking section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, which addresses acts intended to outrage religious feelings and illegal conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

