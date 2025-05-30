Left Menu

Crackdown on Dowry Harassment: Maharashtra's Unwavering Stand

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis vows no leniency for those involved in the dowry-linked suicide of Vaishnavi Hagawane. Multiple arrests, including her in-laws and an associate nabbed at the Nepal border, highlight state efforts to enforce strict punishment. A police officer is under scrutiny for alleged misconduct in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:44 IST
Crackdown on Dowry Harassment: Maharashtra's Unwavering Stand
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated his commitment to ensuring no leniency for those implicated in the dowry-linked suicide case of Vaishnavi Hagawane, wife of a former NCP leader's son. His statement follows significant developments, including the arrest of a suspect at the Nepal border.

The tragic incident unfolded as Vaishnavi Hagawane took her own life after facing relentless dowry harassment from her in-laws. In response, the police have arrested her husband, his family members, and an associate, Nilesh Chavan, for his alleged involvement.

Accusations against a senior police officer for potentially shielding the accused have prompted further investigation. Meanwhile, the state's home department is addressing broader concerns, such as the spike in arms licenses and reevaluating the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025