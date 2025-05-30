Crackdown on Dowry Harassment: Maharashtra's Unwavering Stand

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated his commitment to ensuring no leniency for those implicated in the dowry-linked suicide case of Vaishnavi Hagawane, wife of a former NCP leader's son. His statement follows significant developments, including the arrest of a suspect at the Nepal border.

The tragic incident unfolded as Vaishnavi Hagawane took her own life after facing relentless dowry harassment from her in-laws. In response, the police have arrested her husband, his family members, and an associate, Nilesh Chavan, for his alleged involvement.

Accusations against a senior police officer for potentially shielding the accused have prompted further investigation. Meanwhile, the state's home department is addressing broader concerns, such as the spike in arms licenses and reevaluating the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

