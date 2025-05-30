Tense Waters: Japan Rescues Injured Crew in Contentious Seas

In a bid to aid an injured crewman, Japan's Coast Guard dispatched a patrol vessel to a Chinese survey ship located in the disputed waters southwest of Japan. The action took place on Wednesday following an appeal for help from the ship, Ke Xue, officials reported Friday.

The crewmember, a Chinese national in his 40s, suffered a hand injury during surveying activities near Miyako Island's south coast. He was retrieved by the Japan Coast Guard and transported to Naha, Okinawa for medical treatment, highlighting cooperation amidst geopolitical tensions.

The ongoing disputes in the East China Sea have seen China assertively deploying survey vessels and other maritime assets, frequently crossing into Japan's exclusive economic zones without consent. Recent incidents included another Chinese survey ship's unauthorized actions near Okinotorishima, prompting Japanese protests and warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)