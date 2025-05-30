Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Agreement in Jeopardy

President Donald Trump accuses China of violating a trade agreement and issues a threat of tougher measures. China allegedly delays rare earth export licenses, hindering the U.S. electronics industry. Talks between both nations stall, impacting global trade dynamics, while Trump's tariff policies face legal setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has accused China of violating a key trade agreement, raising concerns about escalating tensions between the two economic powerhouses. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted that China had failed to honor its commitments to roll back trade restrictions, particularly concerning critical minerals.

While specific breaches were not detailed, U.S. officials indicated China was delaying the issuance of export licenses for rare earth minerals, crucial for the U.S. electronics industry. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer criticized China's slow compliance, urging immediate redressal. Concurrently, China's embassy highlighted American export control issues.

Further complicating matters, U.S.-China trade discussions have stalled, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Despite prior promises to reduce tariffs, underlying trade conflicts remain unresolved. Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs face legal hurdles, casting uncertainty over Trump's trade strategy, as other nations seek tariff negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

