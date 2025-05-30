Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Agreement in Jeopardy

President Donald Trump has accused China of violating a key trade agreement, raising concerns about escalating tensions between the two economic powerhouses. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted that China had failed to honor its commitments to roll back trade restrictions, particularly concerning critical minerals.

While specific breaches were not detailed, U.S. officials indicated China was delaying the issuance of export licenses for rare earth minerals, crucial for the U.S. electronics industry. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer criticized China's slow compliance, urging immediate redressal. Concurrently, China's embassy highlighted American export control issues.

Further complicating matters, U.S.-China trade discussions have stalled, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Despite prior promises to reduce tariffs, underlying trade conflicts remain unresolved. Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs face legal hurdles, casting uncertainty over Trump's trade strategy, as other nations seek tariff negotiations.

