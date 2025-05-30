General Dwivedi's Strategic Assessment Along the LoC

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, conducted an important visit to forward positions along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's strategic Rajouri district. His mission was to evaluate the operational readiness of troops in this sensitive region.

The visit included detailed briefings from Formation Commanders on the security situation and operational dynamics of the LoC. These insights provided a robust overview of the strategic challenges faced in the area, underscoring the importance of maintaining operational preparedness.

General Dwivedi commended the troops for their outstanding performance, particularly in Operation Sindoor. He stressed the vital need for constant vigilance, agility, and continued dedication to counter the evolving security threats in the region, ensuring institutional resilience and readiness.

