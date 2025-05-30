Left Menu

Greece Tightens Grip on Migration Policies

Greece plans to end mass legalisation for migrants and impose jail for those with rejected asylum claims, as announced by Migration Minister Makis Voridis. This comes amid broader EU efforts to prioritize deportations. Criticisms arise over alleged deportations and a past shipwreck tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece is reinforcing its stance on migration by ending mass legalisation programs and jailing migrants with rejected asylum claims, according to Migration Minister Makis Voridis. The new policies, effective this summer, mandate a minimum two-year sentence commuted upon deportation.

Discussed at a recent Cabinet meeting, these measures align with the EU's 2025 deportation priorities. However, Greece faces scrutiny over its higher-than-average deportation order non-compliance and has urged the EU to establish transparent residency criteria.

Amid Greece's role as a primary EU entry point, allegations of summary deportations and mismanagement of a 2023 shipwreck continue to draw criticism. In response, 17 coast guard officials are under criminal investigation following a two-year inquiry.

