Greece Tightens Grip on Migration Policies

Greece is reinforcing its stance on migration by ending mass legalisation programs and jailing migrants with rejected asylum claims, according to Migration Minister Makis Voridis. The new policies, effective this summer, mandate a minimum two-year sentence commuted upon deportation.

Discussed at a recent Cabinet meeting, these measures align with the EU's 2025 deportation priorities. However, Greece faces scrutiny over its higher-than-average deportation order non-compliance and has urged the EU to establish transparent residency criteria.

Amid Greece's role as a primary EU entry point, allegations of summary deportations and mismanagement of a 2023 shipwreck continue to draw criticism. In response, 17 coast guard officials are under criminal investigation following a two-year inquiry.