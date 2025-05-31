Left Menu

Life Sentence in Chilling Jhansi Murder Case

A man and his second wife were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his minor daughter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. After initially blaming unknown individuals, investigations revealed the involvement of Amit and Akanksha Shukla in the crime. The court also fined them Rs 20,000 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial verdict, a man and his second spouse were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his minor daughter in 2016, in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. On Friday, the Additional District and Sessions Court found Amit Shukla and Akanksha Shukla guilty and levied a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

The case opened back in August 2021 when Amit Shukla, residing in the Katra locality, reported that his daughter Khushi, who was playing outside, had been murdered by unknown assailants. Initial investigations pointed towards unidentified individuals as the perpetrators.

However, upon further probe, authorities uncovered that Amit's daughter, Khushi, from his first marriage, was deliberately murdered due to growing tensions with his second wife, Akanksha. Disturbed by Khushi's presence, the couple executed the crime, leading to their conviction and sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

