Zelenskiy Calls for Ceasefire in Talks with Erdogan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the necessity of a ceasefire with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to advance towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy highlighted the need to halt violence and indicated plans for a potential four-nation meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the U.S.
In a significant diplomatic outreach, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pressed Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan for a ceasefire as the initial step towards resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Zelenskiy emphasised the urgency of halting the violence in his Telegram post, following discussions with Erdogan.
He also suggested the possibility of convening a four-way meeting with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States to further the peace initiative.
