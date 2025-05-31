Zelenskiy Calls for Ceasefire in Talks with Erdogan

In a significant diplomatic outreach, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pressed Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan for a ceasefire as the initial step towards resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskiy emphasised the urgency of halting the violence in his Telegram post, following discussions with Erdogan.

He also suggested the possibility of convening a four-way meeting with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States to further the peace initiative.