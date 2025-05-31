Court Blocks Trump's Federal Job Cuts

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's decision, barring the Trump administration from carrying out large-scale layoffs of federal employees. This move is part of the administration's broader strategy to revamp the government, which opponents argue requires congressional approval.

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals follows U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's May 22 ruling that blocked the mass layoffs, supporting the viewpoint of unions, municipalities, and nonprofits that Congressional authorization is necessary for such agency restructurings.

The three-judge panel denied the administration's request to delay the ruling during the appeals process. This leaves the administration with the option to seek a U.S. Supreme Court review, as the appellate decision could take months to finalize.

