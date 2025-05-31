Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Federal Job Cuts

A U.S. appeals court has halted President Donald Trump's administration from enacting mass layoffs of federal workers as part of a government overhaul. The 9th Circuit Court upheld a decision stopping the cuts, pending an appeal. The White House may seek a Supreme Court intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 05:39 IST
A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's decision, barring the Trump administration from carrying out large-scale layoffs of federal employees. This move is part of the administration's broader strategy to revamp the government, which opponents argue requires congressional approval.

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals follows U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's May 22 ruling that blocked the mass layoffs, supporting the viewpoint of unions, municipalities, and nonprofits that Congressional authorization is necessary for such agency restructurings.

The three-judge panel denied the administration's request to delay the ruling during the appeals process. This leaves the administration with the option to seek a U.S. Supreme Court review, as the appellate decision could take months to finalize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

