Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana Faces Scrutiny Over Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra is facing a controversy with its Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana after a recent revelation by Minister Aditi Tatkare. It was found that 2,289 beneficiaries of the scheme, designed to support women financially, were actually government employees, raising concerns over eligibility adherence.

In her statement on Friday, Tatkare emphasized the importance of regular beneficiary verification to maintain the scheme's integrity. She stated that such ineligible applicants would no longer receive benefits, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring rightful allocation of resources.

The scheme, which aids women aged 21 to 65 years with a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, has been cited as a factor in the ruling alliance's electoral success. However, it also poses a significant financial burden on the state's resources as acknowledged by Mahayuti leaders.

