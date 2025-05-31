Tensions Rise as Vandalized Idol Sparks Unrest in Uttar Pradesh Village

Tensions flared in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh as an idol in a local temple was reportedly vandalized, inciting resentment among the villagers, police revealed on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tewari disclosed that the incident took place in Khasa Mohammadpur village, causing agitated villagers to gather and protest. Officials managed to pacify them, assuring prompt action, and overseeing the immersion of the broken idol in the Saryu river. A new idol is set to be installed, while a case has been registered.

Adequate police deployment was ensured and several suspects are under questioning. The authorities noted calls for violence on social media, prompting prohibitory orders in the district. Circle Officer DK Srivastava emphasized that anti-social elements inciting religious sentiments will face legal actions.

