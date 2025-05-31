Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Vandalized Idol Sparks Unrest in Uttar Pradesh Village

An idol in a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district was allegedly vandalized, causing unrest amongst the villagers. Police intervened and assured actions leading to the immersion of the broken idol. Prohibitory orders were imposed following social media calls for protests. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:54 IST
Tensions flared in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh as an idol in a local temple was reportedly vandalized, inciting resentment among the villagers, police revealed on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tewari disclosed that the incident took place in Khasa Mohammadpur village, causing agitated villagers to gather and protest. Officials managed to pacify them, assuring prompt action, and overseeing the immersion of the broken idol in the Saryu river. A new idol is set to be installed, while a case has been registered.

Adequate police deployment was ensured and several suspects are under questioning. The authorities noted calls for violence on social media, prompting prohibitory orders in the district. Circle Officer DK Srivastava emphasized that anti-social elements inciting religious sentiments will face legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

