Odisha's Strategic Plan for Disaster Relief: Unseasonal Rainfall and Its Aftermath

Odisha's government announced financial aid for damages from unseasonal rains. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari assured assistance via SDRF for farmers and residents affected between May 27-30. Extensive surveys are in progress to ensure comprehensive aid distribution, bolstered by adequate funds and governmental commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:16 IST
Suresh Pujari
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has pledged financial support for those impacted by unseasonal rains between May 27 and 30. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced that aid would be provided under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Declaring the rain a state-specific disaster, the government allows up to 10% of SDRF's annual allocation to be used for relief. Minister Pujari emphasized that assessments conducted by district collectors will determine support allocation to affected farmers and residents.

In collaboration with the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department, surveys are actively underway to gauge damage levels. With satisfactory funds available, Odisha is committed to ensuring no affected individual is left without compensation, ensuring timely relief for devastated communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

