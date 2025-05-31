20-Year Sentence in Assam Drug Trafficking Case

In a landmark judgment, a court in Assam's Karbi Anglong district handed a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to three people involved in drug trafficking. The conviction comes three years after the drugs, valued at Rs 10 crore, were seized.

The District and Sessions Court also issued fines amounting to Rs two lakh against Rajesh Lakhendri, Kumar Gajimer, and Tanganbo Marianmai, who were caught with a substantial quantity of illicit substances, including heroin and morphine.

Judge D K Deka underscored the escalating drug use in the district and called for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to establish a drug rehabilitation facility in Diphu.

