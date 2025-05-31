School Director Arrested After Fatal Wall Collapse in Thane

An 11-year-old boy tragically lost his life, and two others were injured following a wall collapse at a school in Thane's Kalyan area on Friday. The tragedy has led to the arrest of the school's director by police on Saturday. The director is accused of negligence as warnings about the wall's impending danger were ignored.

According to Titwala police officials, the retaining wall was unauthorized, showing visible structural deficiencies and cracks. Despite warnings from local residents about the risks, no preventive measures were taken, ultimately resulting in the collapse that buried three children under the debris.

Civic authorities reported that the eight-year-old school had been negligent in constructing the wall without proper permissions. The director now faces charges for causing death by negligence and endangering human lives. Consequently, the remaining section of the wall has been demolished to prevent further incidents.