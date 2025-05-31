Left Menu

Security Tightened for Mela Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir

The Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, announced stringent security measures for the Mela Kheer Bhawani event in Ganderbal on June 3. These measures aim to ensure the safety of devotees attending from various districts in light of past security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:38 IST
Security Tightened for Mela Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, reviewed security arrangements on Saturday for the forthcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani festival. The official stated that extensive measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth running of the event on June 3 at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district.

Birdi emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have put in place rigorous security protocols to guarantee devotees from different valley districts face no difficulties and remain secure.

In addressing public concerns following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the police chief reassured that security arrangements are grounded in thorough reviews, maintaining consistent security planning practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025