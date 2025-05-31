Security Tightened for Mela Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir
The Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, announced stringent security measures for the Mela Kheer Bhawani event in Ganderbal on June 3. These measures aim to ensure the safety of devotees attending from various districts in light of past security concerns.
The Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, reviewed security arrangements on Saturday for the forthcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani festival. The official stated that extensive measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth running of the event on June 3 at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district.
Birdi emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have put in place rigorous security protocols to guarantee devotees from different valley districts face no difficulties and remain secure.
In addressing public concerns following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the police chief reassured that security arrangements are grounded in thorough reviews, maintaining consistent security planning practices.
