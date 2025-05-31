Controversy Swirls Around Hemavathi Canal Project Amid Protests

A significant protest erupted on Saturday against the Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project, organized by farmer organizations and opposition parties BJP and JD(S), near Gubbi. Officials report that while the protest was eventually withdrawn after assurances of halting the work, some protestors faced police detention.

Prominent MLAs including B Suresh Gowda and G B Jyothi Ganesh joined the protest, which saw heavy police presence. The protestors perceived the canal project as a threat to Tumakuru district, opposing water diversion to Bengaluru South, labeling it 'unscientific'. This saw heated actions like burning tyres and road blockades.

The protest's temporary resolution came as the administration agreed to pause the project and conduct further discussions. The government, having allocated significant funds to the project, faces criticism on scientific grounds, yet insists on consultations to address stakeholder concerns.