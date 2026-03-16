Dramatic Cross-Voting in Odisha: BJP Triumphs in Rajya Sabha Polls

The BJP has made significant gains in the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, clinching two out of four available seats. The remaining seats were divided between a BJD candidate and a BJP-backed Independent. All 147 assembly members participated in the vote, with the elections marked by cross-voting.

BJP's Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and MP Sujeet Kumar emerged triumphant, each securing 35 votes. BJD's Santrupt Misra and BJP-backed Independent Dilip Ray completed the list of winners. Ray's second-preference votes edged him past Datteswar Hota, despite both initially having the same number of first-preference votes.

The election saw unexpected support for BJP with 11 additional first-preference votes from opposition members, leading to a total of 93 votes. This event highlights political dynamics in Odisha, recalling the historical 2002 elections where similar trends of cross-voting favored the BJP.