Dramatic Cross-Voting in Odisha: BJP Triumphs in Rajya Sabha Polls
In a surprising turn at the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, the BJP secured two seats while a BJD candidate and a BJP-backed Independent each captured one seat from Odisha. The elections saw cross-voting among opposition MLAs, echoing historical patterns of BJP's strategic wins in Odisha politics.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has made significant gains in the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, clinching two out of four available seats. The remaining seats were divided between a BJD candidate and a BJP-backed Independent. All 147 assembly members participated in the vote, with the elections marked by cross-voting.
BJP's Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and MP Sujeet Kumar emerged triumphant, each securing 35 votes. BJD's Santrupt Misra and BJP-backed Independent Dilip Ray completed the list of winners. Ray's second-preference votes edged him past Datteswar Hota, despite both initially having the same number of first-preference votes.
The election saw unexpected support for BJP with 11 additional first-preference votes from opposition members, leading to a total of 93 votes. This event highlights political dynamics in Odisha, recalling the historical 2002 elections where similar trends of cross-voting favored the BJP.
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- BJP
- Odisha
- politics
- Rajya Sabha
- cross-voting
- BJD
- Independent
- victory
- elections
- Odisha Assembly
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