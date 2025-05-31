Left Menu

Hotel Heist Uncovered: Seven Arrested in Delhi Robbery

Seven individuals, including three minors, have been arrested for an armed robbery in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. The suspects stole cash and mobile phones from a hotel. A minor with prior employment at the hotel played a key role. Police recovered stolen cash and conducted further investigations.

Updated: 31-05-2025 17:28 IST
  • India

Delhi police have arrested seven suspects, including three minors, for their involvement in an armed robbery at a hotel in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. The group absconded with Rs 50,000 in cash and two mobile phones, using knives to coerce the hotel staff.

A pivotal breakthrough came when law enforcement tracked a stolen motorcycle used in the heist, leading to the apprehension of three suspects through surveillance and intelligence work. One minor had previously worked at the hotel, taking advantage of insider knowledge to help plan the robbery.

The robbery occurred in the early hours of May 29, involving four suspects entering the hotel while three others stood guard outside. Police have recovered a portion of the stolen cash, the motorcycles used, and two daggers, as investigations continue.

