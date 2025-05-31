Grisly Murder Shocks Bengal's Basanti: Man Detained with Severed Head

A horrifying incident unfolded in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district this past Saturday, as a man was apprehended after being discovered with a severed head. The accused, Bimal Mondal, reportedly killed his sister-in-law, Nita Mondal, amid an altercation over property issues.

According to police reports, the violent episode took place in the Bharatgarh area of Basanti. Locals raised an alarm after witnessing the man walking through the streets holding the severed head. Some even recorded the horrific scene, which led to widespread shock and anger in the community.

The police received several calls from concerned residents; however, Mondal himself approached the police station, surrendering with the severed head and the weapon used in the crime. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem and have seized the weapon as part of the investigation.