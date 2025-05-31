Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches Month-Long Celebration of Modi Govt’s 11 Years

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who represents the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, convened a detailed virtual meeting to finalize a month-long calendar of activities celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Modi Government. The session brought together administrative officials and stakeholders to coordinate a series of programs reflecting India’s transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The celebration aims to ensure that flagship schemes, scientific innovations, and socio-economic milestones reach every citizen at the district, mandal, and grassroots levels, aligning with the government’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

Ensuring 100% Scheme Saturation and Citizen Outreach

Dr. Singh, who had recently launched the “Viksit Bharat Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan” in R.S. Pura alongside the Union Agriculture Minister, stressed that no eligible beneficiary should be left out of government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which offers ₹5 lakh health coverage to underprivileged families.

“Every citizen must experience the impact of the Modi Government’s transformational schemes,” Dr. Singh declared.

Scientific Agriculture and the Rise of Agri-Innovation

Highlighting major strides in science-led agriculture, Dr. Singh showcased pioneering initiatives revolutionizing the agri-economy of Jammu and Kashmir:

The Biotech Industrial Park in Kathua, now operational, is synergized with Biotech Kisan Clusters, creating a hub for research, innovation, and farmer-scientist collaboration.

The Purple Revolution, which began with lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah under the CSIR-IIIM Jammu, has now spread to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, offering high-income opportunities to young entrepreneurs through exports to premium perfume markets.

The upcoming Lavender Festival in Bhaderwah (June 1–2) will celebrate this successful agrarian transformation.

Under the Floriculture Mission, 385 hectares have been cultivated, directly benefiting over 3,000 farmers, with breakthroughs including genetically modified roses and off-season tulip cultivation from Palampur to Ayodhya.

Dr. Singh announced a breakthrough in temperate agriculture—the successful growth of Kashmiri apples in Jammu (traditionally a mango-growing region)—enabled through R&D by the Department of Atomic Energy and DBT.

Cannabis for Medicinal Use: A New Frontier

In a major policy announcement, Dr. Singh revealed an initiative to launch controlled cannabis cultivation for medicinal and cancer drug production, in collaboration with IIIM Jammu and private sector partners. The initiative is expected to boost research, generate employment, and promote regulated pharmaceutical innovation.

AI and Agromet Technologies for Precision Farming

To support smart agriculture, an AI-based decision-making platform is being developed to aid real-time crop management and yield optimization in J&K. Under the Gram Krishi Seva Yojana, Agromet Observatories have been set up in Ladakh, Srinagar, and Jammu, with district-level observatories commissioned in Kathua, Reasi, Kupwara, and Baramulla, in partnership with SKUAST.

Civic Awareness and National Memory

Dr. Singh emphasized the significance of historical awareness and civic responsibility:

He urged observance of June 26—the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency—as a "Black Day", to educate the youth about the importance of civil liberties and democratic values.

He encouraged enthusiastic participation in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on World Environment Day (June 5), urging citizens to plant trees in memory of their mothers.

The International Yoga Day (June 21) will be marked by celebrations at key tourist locations, showcasing India’s leadership in wellness.

He lauded the Tiranga Yatra, linking it to the valor of Operation Sindoor, India’s landmark counter-terrorism initiative, and called for its continued observance as a symbol of unity and national pride.

Month-Long Celebratory Activities

As part of the 11-year anniversary celebrations of the Modi Government, Dr. Singh outlined a comprehensive schedule featuring:

Public exhibitions highlighting development schemes

Grassroots mobilization and local events

Media interactions and outreach programs

Professional seminars and self-help group showcases

Cultural performances and patriotic campaigns

These events will emphasize the government's achievements in areas such as women’s empowerment, digital banking, infrastructure development, and scientific innovation, while promoting citizen participation in nation-building.

“This is not just a celebration; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to deliver progress at every doorstep,” Dr. Singh said.

He concluded by asserting that the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda region, through its many science-driven agri-innovations, citizen welfare schemes, and infrastructure projects, will serve as a model of inclusive development as envisioned in the roadmap to Viksit Bharat@2047.