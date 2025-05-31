PM Modi Inaugurates Satna and Datia Airports, Boosts MP’s Regional Air Links

In a major thrust to regional connectivity and infrastructure development, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Satna Airport and the upgraded Datia Airport in Madhya Pradesh, marking a historic milestone for the Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand regions. The inauguration is part of the Union Government’s ongoing efforts under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme to ensure last-mile air connectivity, especially in underserved areas.

The inauguration ceremonies at both locations witnessed enthusiastic participation from local citizens and were attended by a host of senior dignitaries. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu presided over the event in Datia, while Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Murlidhar Mohol graced the celebrations in Satna.

Other dignitaries in attendance included:

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mangubhai C. Patel

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav

Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Rajendra Shukla and Shri Jagdish Devda

MoCA Secretary Shri Samir Kumar Sinha

AAI Chairman Shri Vipin Kumar

Together, these projects underscore the Centre’s unwavering focus on infrastructure expansion, economic growth, and inclusive regional development.

Satna Airport: A New Regional Aviation Hub

The newly built Satna Airport, developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at a cost of ₹36.96 crore, is strategically located in northeastern Madhya Pradesh. Known for its religious sites like Chitrakoot and Maihar, as well as a vibrant industrial base, Satna is poised to become a regional aviation hub.

Key features of Satna Airport include:

A 768-square-meter terminal building with peak-hour handling capacity for 50 passengers

Annual handling capacity of up to 2.5 lakh passengers

A recarpeted runway and apron suitable for Dornier-228 aircraft

Modern amenities including check-in counters, waiting lounges, and security zones

Essential support infrastructure such as an ATC tower and a Category-V fire station

Emphasis has also been placed on sustainability, with the airport incorporating LED lighting, solar-powered streetlights, and the reuse of treated water for horticulture.

Datia Airport: Reviving Cultural and Spiritual Heritage

The revamped Datia Airport, built at a cost of ₹60.63 crore, connects the culturally rich and spiritually significant city of Datia to India’s aviation network. Revered for landmarks such as the Peetambara Peeth and the Datia Palace, the city now gains a modern gateway for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Highlights of Datia Airport include:

A 768-square-meter terminal building with a capacity of 150 peak-hour passengers

Designed to accommodate up to 2.5 lakh annual flyers

A recarpeted runway and apron capable of handling ATR-72 aircraft

Future expansion plans to enable operations of Airbus A-320 class aircraft

Supporting infrastructure including an ATC tower, fire station, and baggage handling systems

Sustainability measures include rainwater harvesting systems, energy-efficient lighting, and provisions for green landscaping.

Catalyzing Local Economies and Connectivity

The dual operationalization of Satna and Datia airports underlines a paradigm shift in regional development. The airports are expected to:

Improve accessibility to major religious, educational, and industrial centers

Generate employment—both direct (airport operations) and indirect (hospitality, logistics, transport)

Stimulate investments in real estate, retail, tourism, and healthcare

Facilitate cargo handling and export opportunities for local artisans and MSMEs

These developments will also strengthen the Central Government’s vision of “HIRA”—Highways, i-ways (internet), Railways, and Airways for holistic connectivity.

UDAN Scheme and Future Prospects

The Satna and Datia airports are part of the UDAN initiative, which has successfully added numerous tier-2 and tier-3 cities to India’s aviation grid. Since its launch in 2017, the scheme has facilitated:

Regional route development

Affordable airfares

Increased flight frequency in remote regions

Madhya Pradesh now stands at the forefront of aviation development, with multiple new airports, expansion of runways, and scheduled connectivity under various regional routes. The Prime Minister noted that such projects reflect the broader vision of inclusive growth, aiming to bridge the urban-rural divide and empower every citizen with access to modern amenities.

Building Viksit Bharat Through Connectivity

The inauguration of Satna and Datia Airports represents more than just infrastructure—it is a testament to the Modi Government’s goal of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, ensuring that no region is left behind. By strengthening connectivity, preserving cultural heritage, and unlocking regional potential, these projects bring India closer to becoming a $5 trillion economy and a global development model.