Left Menu

Operation Shield: Gujarat's Preparedness Initiative

Gujarat conducted 'Operation Shield' civil defence drills across 18 districts, simulating emergency scenarios like air raids and blackouts. These drills followed Operation Sindoor, an initiative that dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. During Operation Sindoor, Indian forces successfully thwarted missile and drone attacks on Gujarat from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:11 IST
Operation Shield: Gujarat's Preparedness Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster preparedness, Gujarat conducted 'Operation Shield' civil defence drills in 18 districts, aimed at readying citizens and officials for emergencies, according to an official statement. The exercise included strategic blackouts and was supervised with a focus on volunteer engagement and communication efficiency.

In Ahmedabad, the drills saw significant activity at Sadar Bazar Cantonment in Shahibaug, featuring programmes like volunteer mobilization and simulations of air raids and other emergency protocols. A conclusive report highlighted the importance of coordination among various agencies.

These measures came in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack, where India remarkably dismantled terror networks in Pakistan-occupied territories. Despite subsequent retaliatory attacks from Pakistan, Indian forces effectively neutralized threats, ensuring public safety.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025