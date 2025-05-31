Operation Shield: Gujarat's Preparedness Initiative

In a bid to bolster preparedness, Gujarat conducted 'Operation Shield' civil defence drills in 18 districts, aimed at readying citizens and officials for emergencies, according to an official statement. The exercise included strategic blackouts and was supervised with a focus on volunteer engagement and communication efficiency.

In Ahmedabad, the drills saw significant activity at Sadar Bazar Cantonment in Shahibaug, featuring programmes like volunteer mobilization and simulations of air raids and other emergency protocols. A conclusive report highlighted the importance of coordination among various agencies.

These measures came in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack, where India remarkably dismantled terror networks in Pakistan-occupied territories. Despite subsequent retaliatory attacks from Pakistan, Indian forces effectively neutralized threats, ensuring public safety.