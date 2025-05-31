Cyber Crime Crackdown: Jamtara's Cyber Fraud Exposed

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud racket that exploited individuals by sending them malicious mobile application links under the guise of resolving credit card issues. Authorities arrested the principal suspect, Sanaul Miyan, from Jharkhand's infamous cybercrime hub, Jamtara.

Miyan, aged 48, allegedly collaborated with another fraudster to orchestrate scams via a malicious Android Package Kit (.APK) file. The operation came to light following a complaint where a victim, misled by a fraudulent bank agent, lost Rs 15 lakh after installing a malicious app and sharing his mobile screen.

Investigations revealed that the fraudsters crafted fake online bank customer service ads to lure victims, then instructed them to install an app granting remote access to their devices. Ongoing efforts aim to capture Miyan's accomplice and dismantle the broader syndicate.

