Vandalism Strikes Jewish Heritage in Paris

Five Jewish institutions in Paris, including the Shoah Memorial and three synagogues, were vandalized with green paint. Authorities have launched an investigation into these acts. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the vandalism, amid a broader rise in hate crimes throughout France.

Updated: 31-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:59 IST
Five prominent Jewish sites in Paris, including the Shoah Memorial and three synagogues, were defaced with green paint, authorities revealed on Saturday. The police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators of the vandalism in the historic Le Marais district.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed his disgust at the 'despicable acts targeting the Jewish community.' Although the motive behind the incidents remains unknown, the Ministry has yet to provide additional details regarding the investigation.

This incident comes amid a noted increase in hate crimes across France, with the police recording an 11% rise in racist, xenophobic, or anti-religious offenses last year, according to official statistics released in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

