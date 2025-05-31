Operation Sindoor: A New Red Line Against Terror

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan announced that India's Operation Sindoor has set a 'new red line' against terrorism, emphasizing intolerance to such threats. He expressed hope that the military initiative has conveyed significant lessons to adversaries.

During the Shangri-La Dialogue event, Gen Chauhan addressed the concept of strategic stability in India-Pakistan relations, stressing bilateral cooperation. He pointed out that 'it takes two hands to clap', highlighting hopes for mutual understanding.

Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. India's ability to penetrate 300 km into Pakistan with precision was demonstrated, using indigenous and international defense systems.