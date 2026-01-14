Left Menu

Overwhelming Demand Crashes BookMyShow for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Tickets

BookMyShow's website crashed shortly after ticket sales for the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan went live, due to massive demand. The platform was overwhelmed by a surge of concurrent login attempts and transactions, leading to server failure. Many users experienced failed transactions and long queues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:03 IST
Overwhelming Demand Crashes BookMyShow for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Tickets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the BookMyShow website experienced a crash minutes after launching the second phase of ticket sales for the men's T20 World Cup, as it was overwhelmed by enormous demand for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in Colombo.

The online ticketing platform faced a deluge of traffic when tickets for the high-profile fixture went on sale, resulting in an unprecedented number of simultaneous login and purchase attempts that caused the servers to crumble under pressure.

Users reported numerous failed transactions and extended waiting times as the platform struggled with the volume of requests. The much-awaited match is scheduled to take place on February 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur

Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur

 India
2
Ships Keep Distance as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Ships Keep Distance as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

 Global
3
US Advances to New Phase in Gaza Ceasefire Plan

US Advances to New Phase in Gaza Ceasefire Plan

 United States
4
Highway Havoc: Toll Plaza Protests Turn Violent

Highway Havoc: Toll Plaza Protests Turn Violent

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026