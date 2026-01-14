Overwhelming Demand Crashes BookMyShow for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Tickets

On Wednesday, the BookMyShow website experienced a crash minutes after launching the second phase of ticket sales for the men's T20 World Cup, as it was overwhelmed by enormous demand for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in Colombo.

The online ticketing platform faced a deluge of traffic when tickets for the high-profile fixture went on sale, resulting in an unprecedented number of simultaneous login and purchase attempts that caused the servers to crumble under pressure.

Users reported numerous failed transactions and extended waiting times as the platform struggled with the volume of requests. The much-awaited match is scheduled to take place on February 15.

