Hamas and US Envoy in Ceasefire Proposal Tension

Hamas has not rejected a ceasefire proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. However, a senior Hamas official criticized Israel's response to the proposal and accused the U.S. envoy of being biased towards Israel.

Cairo | Updated: 01-06-2025 01:33 IST
  • Egypt

In recent developments, Hamas clarified its stance on a ceasefire proposal made by U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. A senior Hamas official, Basem Naim, communicated via Reuters that the group has not outright rejected the proposal.

Naim highlighted discrepancies between the proposal and Israel's response, pointing out the core issues that Hamas finds concerning. According to Naim, the U.S. envoy's position is skewed in favor of Israel, which undermines the fairness of the negotiations.

The situation underscores ongoing tensions in diplomatic efforts aimed at brokering peace in the Middle East, with accusations of bias complicating the path to a resolution. Both Hamas and Israel stand at a critical juncture in these negotiations.

