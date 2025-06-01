Bridge Collapse in Bryansk: Cross-Border Tensions Reach New Heights

A bridge in the Bryansk region of Russia, near the Ukrainian border, collapsed early on Sunday, leading to a traffic accident involving a passenger train, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz. The incident, which occurred in the Vygonichskyi district on a federal highway, resulted in injuries.

Unverified reports from the Russian Telegram channels Baza and SHOT suggest the passenger train crashed into the collapsed bridge, with preliminary information hinting at a possible explosion. These reports have not been independently verified by Reuters, and there has been no immediate response from Ukraine.

The collapse comes amid ongoing cross-border tensions seen in shelling, drone strikes, and raids since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's emergency ministry has dispatched additional fire and rescue units to the site to manage the situation.