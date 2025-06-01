Left Menu

Bridge Collapse in Bryansk: Cross-Border Tensions Reach New Heights

A bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, close to Ukraine, collapsed, causing a passenger train accident. Injuries were reported. Speculation suggests the bridge may have been blown up, tying the incident to ongoing cross-border hostilities linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Emergency units are responding.

Updated: 01-06-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 03:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bridge in the Bryansk region of Russia, near the Ukrainian border, collapsed early on Sunday, leading to a traffic accident involving a passenger train, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz. The incident, which occurred in the Vygonichskyi district on a federal highway, resulted in injuries.

Unverified reports from the Russian Telegram channels Baza and SHOT suggest the passenger train crashed into the collapsed bridge, with preliminary information hinting at a possible explosion. These reports have not been independently verified by Reuters, and there has been no immediate response from Ukraine.

The collapse comes amid ongoing cross-border tensions seen in shelling, drone strikes, and raids since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's emergency ministry has dispatched additional fire and rescue units to the site to manage the situation.

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

