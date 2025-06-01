Trade Talks Heat Up: Japan's Move to Negotiate Tariffs

In a bid to negotiate a favorable trade deal ahead of the Group of Seven summit, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is contemplating a trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, reports the Yomiuri newspaper. This follows positive developments in discussions on tariff reduction strategies.

With Japan facing a substantial 24% tariff beginning next month, Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa has been at the forefront, returning to Washington to pursue further dialogue. A decision regarding Ishiba's potential visit will be made based on these negotiations.

Japanese officials are keen to reach an agreement that includes exemptions for their automobile sector, a critical industry, and are striving to secure this by President Trump's mid-June birthday. Bilateral discussions have addressed trade expansion and economic security, with a focus on military equipment purchases and shipbuilding cooperation.