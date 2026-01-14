Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Trade Talks
Catch up on the latest sports news: Tommy Paul's tennis comeback, Nikita Kucherov's record shootout, Brooks Koepka's PGA return, LIV Golf's new signings, Kansas's basketball upset, Mike Tomlin's resignation, NFL trade, Thunder's NBA win, Raducanu's victory, and Ja Morant's trade rumors.
Tennis player Tommy Paul achieved his first victory in four months at the Adelaide International, defeating Reilly Opelka. This marks a significant comeback for Paul post-injury, bringing him closer to the finals.
In NHL news, Nikita Kucherov led the Tampa Bay Lightning to victory in a shootout against the Pittsburgh Penguins, tying a franchise-record winning streak with their 11th consecutive win.
PGA news spotlight sees Brooks Koepka returning, aided by Tiger Woods, while LIV Golf announces new signings. In other updates, Mike Tomlin steps down from the Steelers, NBA trades loom with Ja Morant, and notable wins feature in both NBA and college basketball scenes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
