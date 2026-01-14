Left Menu

India-EU Trade Talks: Bridging the Gaps Ahead of Key Summit

India and the EU are actively engaging to resolve remaining issues in their proposed free trade agreement. Key discussions involve carbon tax and tariff matters. The upcoming high-level meetings coincide with the India-EU Summit on January 27, following continuous dialogue to finalize negotiations halted since 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:36 IST
India-EU Trade Talks: Bridging the Gaps Ahead of Key Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian and European Union negotiators are intensively working to iron out unresolved matters in their anticipated free trade agreement ahead of a significant summit scheduled later this month, according to an official report made public on Wednesday.

As India's annual Republic Day approaches, set for January 26, the EU's top leadership will not only participate as honoured guests but also engage in the India-EU Summit on January 27. Recent discussions in Brussels, led by Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, have been pivotal in advancing the trade dialogue.

The negotiators aim to conclude the nearly decade-long stalled talks, addressing issues such as the EU's carbon tax and specific tariff reductions. As both sides aim for conclusive agreements, India is advocating for zero-duty access in labor-heavy sectors, with the EU seeking reductions in tariffs for automobiles and other products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Sees Rebound in Wholesale Price Inflation Amid Manufacturing Surge

India Sees Rebound in Wholesale Price Inflation Amid Manufacturing Surge

 India
2
Rising Assaults on Healthcare Workers in Delhi Hospitals Highlight Safety Concerns

Rising Assaults on Healthcare Workers in Delhi Hospitals Highlight Safety Co...

 India
3
Memory Chip Boom: Riding the AI Wave

Memory Chip Boom: Riding the AI Wave

 Global
4
Union Bank Shifts Focus to Profit Over Growth Amid Sharp Profit Surge

Union Bank Shifts Focus to Profit Over Growth Amid Sharp Profit Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026