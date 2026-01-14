India-EU Trade Talks: Bridging the Gaps Ahead of Key Summit

Indian and European Union negotiators are intensively working to iron out unresolved matters in their anticipated free trade agreement ahead of a significant summit scheduled later this month, according to an official report made public on Wednesday.

As India's annual Republic Day approaches, set for January 26, the EU's top leadership will not only participate as honoured guests but also engage in the India-EU Summit on January 27. Recent discussions in Brussels, led by Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, have been pivotal in advancing the trade dialogue.

The negotiators aim to conclude the nearly decade-long stalled talks, addressing issues such as the EU's carbon tax and specific tariff reductions. As both sides aim for conclusive agreements, India is advocating for zero-duty access in labor-heavy sectors, with the EU seeking reductions in tariffs for automobiles and other products.

