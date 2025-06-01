Tragic Strike: Aid Distribution Point Hit in Rafah
An Israeli military strike on a Gaza aid distribution center in Rafah resulted in the death of at least 26 people, according to Palestinian and Hamas-affiliated media sources. Israel has yet to publicly comment on the incident, which has raised significant humanitarian concerns.
In a devastating turn of events, an Israeli strike targeted an aid distribution point operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Rafah, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 26 lives.
This information comes from Palestinian and Hamas-affiliated media, which reported the incident on Sunday.
Despite the gravity of the situation, there has been no immediate comment from Israeli officials regarding the reported strike.
