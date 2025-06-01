Tragedy in Subhash Park: Retiree's Final Act
A 65-year-old retired postal worker allegedly took her own life by jumping into a pond in Subhash Park early on Sunday. Police investigations suggest she was mentally disturbed. Her body has been returned to her family.
A tragic incident unfolded in Subhash Park on Sunday morning as a 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by leaping into a pond. The local police reported that the woman, a retiree from the postal department, was found in a state of mental distress.
According to police accounts, the woman arrived at Subhash Park for her routine walk at around 5 a.m. Tragically, she jumped into the pond located within the park premises.
The authorities have handed over the woman's body to her family. Preliminary investigations indicate that she was experiencing mental health challenges, a police officer confirmed.
