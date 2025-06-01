Left Menu

Tragedy in Subhash Park: Retiree's Final Act

A 65-year-old retired postal worker allegedly took her own life by jumping into a pond in Subhash Park early on Sunday. Police investigations suggest she was mentally disturbed. Her body has been returned to her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:59 IST
Tragedy in Subhash Park: Retiree's Final Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Subhash Park on Sunday morning as a 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by leaping into a pond. The local police reported that the woman, a retiree from the postal department, was found in a state of mental distress.

According to police accounts, the woman arrived at Subhash Park for her routine walk at around 5 a.m. Tragically, she jumped into the pond located within the park premises.

The authorities have handed over the woman's body to her family. Preliminary investigations indicate that she was experiencing mental health challenges, a police officer confirmed.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025