Tragedy in Subhash Park: Retiree's Final Act

A tragic incident unfolded in Subhash Park on Sunday morning as a 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by leaping into a pond. The local police reported that the woman, a retiree from the postal department, was found in a state of mental distress.

According to police accounts, the woman arrived at Subhash Park for her routine walk at around 5 a.m. Tragically, she jumped into the pond located within the park premises.

The authorities have handed over the woman's body to her family. Preliminary investigations indicate that she was experiencing mental health challenges, a police officer confirmed.