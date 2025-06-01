Left Menu

Court Upholds Sadhguru's Personality Rights against AI Exploitation

The Delhi High Court protected Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's personality rights from misuse by websites using AI. The court's injunction blocked platforms exploiting his image and style for profit, mandating regulatory bodies to enforce content removal and prevent technological misuse of his persona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:37 IST
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, safeguarding his personality and publicity rights. This action targets rogue websites exploiting his likeness using artificial intelligence.

Judge Saurabh Banerjee issued an ex-parte interim order, highlighting that the balance of convenience supports Sadhguru, tilting the scales toward issuing relief. The court's 'dynamic+' injunction aims to protect against online infringements exploiting technological advancements.

The court has ordered the suspension and takedown of online content infringing on Sadhguru's personality. Regulatory authorities have been directed to ensure compliance through blocking or suspending accounts and websites identified in the violation.

