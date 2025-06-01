Left Menu

Venomous Cargo Uncovered: Man Caught With Deadly Snakes at Mumbai Airport

An Indian passenger arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Thailand was found carrying 48 venomous snakes and five turtles. Customs officials detained him, assisted by RAWW, and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau mandated the repatriation of these reptiles under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:28 IST
A flight arriving from Bangkok brought more than just passengers to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Customs officials were alerted when an Indian traveler was found carrying 48 venomous snakes and five turtles concealed in his baggage.

The incident unfolded on a Saturday night, drawing swift action from a team of officials and RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) experts who identified and managed the lethal cargo.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, enforcing the Wildlife Protection Act, has ordered the immediate return of the illicit reptiles to their origin country to curb wildlife trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

