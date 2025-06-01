Decade-Long Fugitive: The Arrest of Sitaram Gupta in Fraud Case
Sitaram Gupta, a 77-year-old man who eluded capture for over a decade after his release on bail in a fraud case, was arrested from an old-age home in Patiala. Impersonating an Army Colonel, he deceived many through fake AWHO schemes, offering false promises of flats and jobs.
- Country:
- India
A 77-year-old fugitive, Sitaram Gupta, evading arrest for over a decade, has been apprehended at an old-age home in Patiala, Punjab, announced Delhi Police on Sunday.
Gupta, a postgraduate in Economics and History from Panjab University, impersonated an Army Colonel, duping people with false AWHO schemes, promising flats and jobs, and issuing forged receipts. He initially faced charges in 2007 at Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi.
Arrested after an extensive search by a special police team, Gupta admitted to numerous cheating incidents, leveraging insider knowledge from his contractor past supplying oil to Army cantonments. His capture concludes a long pursuit by law enforcement following his declared status as a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sitaram Gupta
- Delhi Police
- cheating case
- AWHO
- Indian Army
- arrest
- fugitive
- Patiala
- Punjab
- fraud
ALSO READ
Political Vendetta: Arrests in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Stir Controversy
NIA Nabs Two ISIS Linked Fugitives in Mumbai
Arrest of Key TSPC Maoist Leaders in Jharkhand
Indian Army's Humanitarian Outreach Amidst Line of Control Tensions
Espionage Scandal Unveiled: Arrests in Haryana and Punjab for Leaking Secrets to Pakistan