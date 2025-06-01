Left Menu

Decade-Long Fugitive: The Arrest of Sitaram Gupta in Fraud Case

Sitaram Gupta, a 77-year-old man who eluded capture for over a decade after his release on bail in a fraud case, was arrested from an old-age home in Patiala. Impersonating an Army Colonel, he deceived many through fake AWHO schemes, offering false promises of flats and jobs.

A 77-year-old fugitive, Sitaram Gupta, evading arrest for over a decade, has been apprehended at an old-age home in Patiala, Punjab, announced Delhi Police on Sunday.

Gupta, a postgraduate in Economics and History from Panjab University, impersonated an Army Colonel, duping people with false AWHO schemes, promising flats and jobs, and issuing forged receipts. He initially faced charges in 2007 at Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi.

Arrested after an extensive search by a special police team, Gupta admitted to numerous cheating incidents, leveraging insider knowledge from his contractor past supplying oil to Army cantonments. His capture concludes a long pursuit by law enforcement following his declared status as a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court.

