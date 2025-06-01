Decade-Long Fugitive: The Arrest of Sitaram Gupta in Fraud Case

A 77-year-old fugitive, Sitaram Gupta, evading arrest for over a decade, has been apprehended at an old-age home in Patiala, Punjab, announced Delhi Police on Sunday.

Gupta, a postgraduate in Economics and History from Panjab University, impersonated an Army Colonel, duping people with false AWHO schemes, promising flats and jobs, and issuing forged receipts. He initially faced charges in 2007 at Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi.

Arrested after an extensive search by a special police team, Gupta admitted to numerous cheating incidents, leveraging insider knowledge from his contractor past supplying oil to Army cantonments. His capture concludes a long pursuit by law enforcement following his declared status as a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court.