Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana: A New Era for Andaman and Nicobar Command
Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command. An accomplished officer, he brings over 37 years of diverse military experience, having served in various operational, instructional, and staff roles throughout his career.
In a significant military development, Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana has assumed command as the commander-in-chief of India's Andaman and Nicobar Command, the country's only joint services operational command.
A decorated officer, Lt Gen. Rana's extensive military career began in 1987 with the 10th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles. Throughout his 37-year tenure, he has served in diverse roles and terrains, contributing to both national and international missions, including the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
His leadership journey is marked by commanding roles in the eastern sector and along the Line of Actual Control. As a graduate of prestigious military institutions worldwide, Lt Gen. Rana also has an impressive instructional and staff portfolio.
