Left Menu

Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana: A New Era for Andaman and Nicobar Command

Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command. An accomplished officer, he brings over 37 years of diverse military experience, having served in various operational, instructional, and staff roles throughout his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:54 IST
Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana: A New Era for Andaman and Nicobar Command
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant military development, Lt Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana has assumed command as the commander-in-chief of India's Andaman and Nicobar Command, the country's only joint services operational command.

A decorated officer, Lt Gen. Rana's extensive military career began in 1987 with the 10th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles. Throughout his 37-year tenure, he has served in diverse roles and terrains, contributing to both national and international missions, including the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

His leadership journey is marked by commanding roles in the eastern sector and along the Line of Actual Control. As a graduate of prestigious military institutions worldwide, Lt Gen. Rana also has an impressive instructional and staff portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025