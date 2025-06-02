Controversy Erupts Over DHS 'Sanctuary' Jurisdictions List

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pulled a contentious list from its website that identified 'sanctuary' states, cities, and counties. This decision followed intense criticism from the National Sheriffs' Association, which argued that the list could harm relations between the Trump administration and law enforcement.

DHS's list, published Thursday, led to backlash from the association, which represents over 3,000 elected sheriffs nationwide who typically support federal immigration measures. The association's president, Sheriff Kieran Donahue, condemned the list's publication, citing a lack of transparency and potential damage to trust among law enforcement.

President Trump had directed the creation of the list via an executive order, but the list's removal, its controversial nature, and responses from various U.S. city leaders have fueled ongoing debates about immigration enforcement and sanctuary policies' impacts on community trust and safety.