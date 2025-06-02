Sudan's New Leadership: A Promise of Stability and Reconstruction
Kamil Idris, Sudan's new Prime Minister, has dissolved the caretaker government. Appointed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Idris aims to maintain neutrality among political parties and focus on stability, security, and reconstruction in Sudan. A new government announcement is pending amid ongoing conflict with the RSF.
In a significant political shift, Sudan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Kamil Idris, has taken the decisive step of dissolving the existing caretaker government, as confirmed by the state news agency SUNA on Sunday.
This development follows Idris's recent appointment by Sudan's de facto leader, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The country awaits the announcement of a new government amidst ongoing tensions between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has previously declared intentions to establish its own governing body.
Prime Minister Idris, after taking the oath of office on Saturday, has emphasized a commitment to political neutrality and has pledged to focus on bringing stability, security, and reconstruction to a nation that has experienced significant tumult since the military coup in 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)