Left Menu

US Domestic News: Parole, Tariffs, and Political Moves

The U.S. domestic news highlights a parole recommendation for Manson 'family' follower Patricia Krenwinkel, a court block on Trump's federal worker layoffs, the death of Stanley Fischer, and tariff-related tensions. Other topics include NASA nomination withdrawal, sanctuary city list removal, Tulsa massacre trust announcement, and a terror-related incident in Colorado.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 05:24 IST
US Domestic News: Parole, Tariffs, and Political Moves

Patricia Krenwinkel, a former member of the Manson 'family', has been recommended for parole by a California prisons panel. Serving a life sentence for her involvement in the notorious 1969 murders, Krenwinkel, now 77, reportedly poses minimal risk of reoffending, according to state authorities.

In political developments, a U.S. appeals court has halted President Donald Trump's plans for a governmental restructuring that included mass layoffs of federal workers, keeping a lower court's block in place. Meanwhile, Stanley Fischer, an influential figure in economic theory and former Fed vice chair, has died at 81.

Trade tensions are rising as President Trump announced plans to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, intensifying the trade war. Other notable stories include the withdrawal of a NASA nominee, the removal of a sanctuary city list by DHS, and the establishment of a $105 million trust to address the historical impact of the 1921 Tulsa massacre.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025