US Domestic News: Parole, Tariffs, and Political Moves

Patricia Krenwinkel, a former member of the Manson 'family', has been recommended for parole by a California prisons panel. Serving a life sentence for her involvement in the notorious 1969 murders, Krenwinkel, now 77, reportedly poses minimal risk of reoffending, according to state authorities.

In political developments, a U.S. appeals court has halted President Donald Trump's plans for a governmental restructuring that included mass layoffs of federal workers, keeping a lower court's block in place. Meanwhile, Stanley Fischer, an influential figure in economic theory and former Fed vice chair, has died at 81.

Trade tensions are rising as President Trump announced plans to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, intensifying the trade war. Other notable stories include the withdrawal of a NASA nominee, the removal of a sanctuary city list by DHS, and the establishment of a $105 million trust to address the historical impact of the 1921 Tulsa massacre.