NASA cuts space station mission short after astronaut's medical issue

NASA is cutting a mission aboard the International Space Station short after an astronaut had a medical issue.The space agency said Thursday the US-Japanese-Russian crew of four will return to Earth earlier than planned. The crew member is now stable.Seven astronauts are currently living and working aboard the space station.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-01-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 03:57 IST
NASA is cutting a mission aboard the International Space Station short after an astronaut had a medical issue.

The space agency said Thursday the US-Japanese-Russian crew of four will return to Earth earlier than planned. NASA cancelled its first spacewalk of the year because of the health issue.

The space agency did not identify the astronaut or the medical issue, citing patient privacy. The crew member is now stable.

Seven astronauts are currently living and working aboard the space station. The latest crew arrived in August after launching from Florida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

