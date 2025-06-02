Sukma Naxal Surrender: A Step Towards Peace and Development
Sixteen Naxalites surrendered in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, influenced by the state's surrender and rehabilitation policy. The village of Kerlapenda is now Naxalite-free, allowing it to receive development funds. The cadres cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology as a key reason for their surrender.
In a significant development, sixteen Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday. Among them, six individuals were collectively rewarded with Rs 25 lakh for their surrender.
With nine cadres originating from Kerlapenda village panchayat, this marks a substantial step towards a Naxalite-free environment, making the village eligible for development projects worth Rs 1 crore, as per the state government's initiative.
The surrender was attributed to a disenchantment with the Maoist ideology and the appeal of the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme and its new surrender and rehabilitation policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
